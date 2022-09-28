Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 221,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $73.08. 299,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,541,266. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.