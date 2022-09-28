Conning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,245 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Best Buy worth $29,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,522. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

