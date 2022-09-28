Conning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

