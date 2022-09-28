Conning Inc. Buys 1,684 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $24,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $411.41. 155,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,354. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $448.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

