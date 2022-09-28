Comparing Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of RadNet shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RadNet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biodesix and RadNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 RadNet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Biodesix currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 652.69%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than RadNet.

This table compares Biodesix and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% RadNet 1.71% 4.70% 0.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biodesix and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 0.91 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.69 RadNet $1.32 billion 0.77 $24.73 million $0.41 43.81

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RadNet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RadNet beats Biodesix on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About RadNet

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of images in the field of mammography, as well as AI solutions for lung and prostate cancer. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and managed 347 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.