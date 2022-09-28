Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SID. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE:SID opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 183,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 730,767 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 877,887 shares during the period. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.