Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SID. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance
NYSE:SID opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.