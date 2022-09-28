Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $15.67.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
