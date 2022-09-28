Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $84,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

Intel stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 818,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,156,840. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

