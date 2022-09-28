Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 25,658 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $91,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,691,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $6,429,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7,300.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,869 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. The stock had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,399. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

