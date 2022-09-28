Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $328.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $328,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,699,000 after buying an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.01 and a 200-day moving average of $375.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

