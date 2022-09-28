Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,547,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $231,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

VWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. 468,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

