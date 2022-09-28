Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.2 %
RNP traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,497. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.