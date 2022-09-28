Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

RNP traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,497. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

