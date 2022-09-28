Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE LDP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,935. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
