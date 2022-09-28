Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LDP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,935. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.