Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE LDP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,935. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Further Reading

