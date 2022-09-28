Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on October 31st

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE UTF traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,758. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

