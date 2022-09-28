Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.
NYSE UTF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 193,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
