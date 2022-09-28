Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE UTF traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 193,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $545,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.