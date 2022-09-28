Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE FOF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,180. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.