CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $62.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.51 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.97%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

