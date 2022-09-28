CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) is Aquila Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. CMS Energy makes up about 2.2% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,117,000 after acquiring an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.