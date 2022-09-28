CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.38

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 230186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

CLP Increases Dividend

About CLP

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%.

(Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Further Reading

