Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 173,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,269. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.88.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
