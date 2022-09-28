Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the August 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

GLQ traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 173,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,269. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $15.88.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

