Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 44

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share on Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Close Brothers Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON CBG traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 933.50 ($11.28). 297,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,768. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.76. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 897 ($10.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,590 ($19.21). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,067.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,090.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

