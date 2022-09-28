Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Clicks Group Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS CLCGY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Clicks Group has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%.

Clicks Group Company Profile

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

