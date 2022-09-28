Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Short Interest Up 60.2% in September

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,100 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 31st total of 464,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,441.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSPCF remained flat at $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Cleanaway Waste Management Company Profile

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

