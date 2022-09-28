Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.3681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clariant Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clariant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.