Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.3681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLZNY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clariant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

