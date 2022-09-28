Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Clariant Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $15.68 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30.
Clariant Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.3681 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Clariant Company Profile
Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
Featured Articles
