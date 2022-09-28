City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.39

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $10.05. City Office REIT shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 517,413 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in City Office REIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in City Office REIT by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

