City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $437.99

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.99 ($5.29) and traded as low as GBX 397.24 ($4.80). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 413 ($4.99), with a volume of 26,322 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £207.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 411.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 437.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81.

City of London Investment Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

