Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.78. 10,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 491,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $78.69.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.