Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in September

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 511,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.12. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.