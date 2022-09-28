Cheniere Energy (LNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG):

9/19/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/15/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $203.00.

9/14/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $199.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $167.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Cheniere Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $159.00 to $167.00.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $152.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

