Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.56 and traded as low as C$4.06. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 440,254 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
