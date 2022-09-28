CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $73.76

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $73.76 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at $202,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CGI by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after buying an additional 900,529 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after buying an additional 534,216 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after buying an additional 442,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CGI by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,021,000 after buying an additional 389,885 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

