CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up approximately 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $4,433,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

