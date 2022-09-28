Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 1.3 %

LON CAML opened at GBX 220.99 ($2.67) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 187.47 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 284.50 ($3.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £389.00 million and a P/E ratio of 430.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

