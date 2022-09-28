CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 67,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 96,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

