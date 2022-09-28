Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

CE stock opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $33,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

