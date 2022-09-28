Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Increased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $44,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 41.6% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 48,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

NYSE CAT opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

