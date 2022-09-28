Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $46.18

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.18, but opened at $52.43. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 62,674 shares trading hands.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Richard Barry purchased 36,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $860,222.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,722.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 141,159 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,198. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 346.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

