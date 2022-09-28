Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of RENEU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 8,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter valued at about $541,000.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

