Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.59. 71,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 74,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Carter Bankshares Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $404.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Carter Bankshares
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
Further Reading
