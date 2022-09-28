Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Trading 1.5% Higher

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.59. 71,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 74,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $404.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Carter Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $165,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 35,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 232,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.