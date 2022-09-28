Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 265,282 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 221,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 110,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 3.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

