Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

TSN opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.