Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $49.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.