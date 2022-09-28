Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 35,310 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

JEF opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

