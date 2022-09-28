Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $426,297.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

