Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,052,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

