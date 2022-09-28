Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,612 shares during the period. Rent-A-Center makes up approximately 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Rent-A-Center worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCII. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Shares of RCII opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $61.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.