Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1 %

BBY opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.