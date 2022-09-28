Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $183,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

