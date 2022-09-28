Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.00. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

