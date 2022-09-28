Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $64,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLI. Northcoast Research began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.14. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

